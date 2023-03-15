DA Davidson Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Neutral”

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

JYNT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of 204.38 and a beta of 1.35. Joint has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Joint by 2,516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 217,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,177 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,132 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

