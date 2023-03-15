Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

