David P. Schenkein Sells 20,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. 662,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $8,362,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

