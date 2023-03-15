DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

Further Reading

