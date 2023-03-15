DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get DHT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.