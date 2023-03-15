Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 31st

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

