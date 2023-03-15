Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

