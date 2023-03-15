Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.75. 3,368,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,845,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $334,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

