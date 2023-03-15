district0x Hits Market Capitalization of $18.27 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. district0x has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $464,786.07 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About district0x

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

