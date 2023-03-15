DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 85,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,318. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Get DocGo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DocGo

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.