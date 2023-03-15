Dogecoin Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $514.81 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00320319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.