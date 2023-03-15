Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,795. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

