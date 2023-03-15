Douglas Elliman Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 1.6 %

DOUG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 64,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $249.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 102.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 161,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 264.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.