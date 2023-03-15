DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 280,704 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,747,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

