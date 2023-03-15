Dragonchain Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $20,343.06 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00408971 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.45 or 0.27643744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
