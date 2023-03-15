Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0921 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

