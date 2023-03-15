Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $20,781.47 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $20,781.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,645.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 336,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.28. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
