EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0083

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $6,541.73 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00331052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0083571 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,128.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

