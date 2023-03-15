Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 624,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

