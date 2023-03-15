Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,300.2% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 144,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

