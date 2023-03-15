Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Eargo by 243.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eargo by 955.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eargo by 45.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Eargo has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $116.80.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.