Ecopetrol S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of EC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81.
Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on EC shares. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.