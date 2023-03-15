Ecopetrol S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:ECGet Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EC shares. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

