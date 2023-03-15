Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daveen Chopra Sells 4,435 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

