El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.