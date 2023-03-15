Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.02

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1099178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

