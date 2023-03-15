Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Electricité de France Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 69,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,438. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.
About Electricité de France
