Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Electricité de France Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 69,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,438. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

