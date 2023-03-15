Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.78. Electromed shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 21,672 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
The firm has a market cap of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.48.
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
