Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.78. Electromed shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 21,672 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Electromed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.