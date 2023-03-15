Electroneum (ETN) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.61 million and $45,822.45 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000843 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00011407 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,549,319 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

