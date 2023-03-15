Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,772. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

