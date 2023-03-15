Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 562,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 283,504 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.21.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

