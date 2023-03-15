Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $12.92 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.92 million and $166,785.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,599,064 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

