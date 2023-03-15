Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy
Entergy Price Performance
NYSE:ETR opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
