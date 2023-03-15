Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

