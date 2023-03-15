Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 5.5 %
ENZ stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.