Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 5.5 %

ENZ stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

