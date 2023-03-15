EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 2,973,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

