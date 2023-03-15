EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,567 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. 465,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,040. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

