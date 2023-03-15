EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62.04 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $480.20. 726,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,176. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.58. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.