EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62.04 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $480.20. 726,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,176. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.58. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.