Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00005842 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.96 million and $9.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00316528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00593688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00512738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009339 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,011,927 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.