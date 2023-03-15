Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR) Trading Up 18%

Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 8.13 and last traded at 8.11. Approximately 81,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 17,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.87.

Ether ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.77.

