Everdome (DOME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.20 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and $2.20 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

