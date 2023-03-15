Everipedia Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $95.32 million and approximately $105.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00407377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.95 or 0.27536005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

