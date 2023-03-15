Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 10.9%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 5,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Everything Blockchain Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.
Everything Blockchain Company Profile
Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.
