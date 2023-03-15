F Barry Bays Sells 9,400 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $227,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,272,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,740,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 414,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

