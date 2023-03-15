Filecoin Price Tops $5.58 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $902.37 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00023023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 404,358,134 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

