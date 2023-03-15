Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Financial Strategies Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FXCOW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.