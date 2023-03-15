First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.