First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.
Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $59.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
