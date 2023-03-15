Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $24,759,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

