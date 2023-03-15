Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,681 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 2.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

