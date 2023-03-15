Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,800 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,187,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,553,621. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

