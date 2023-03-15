Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 478,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of FORA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 23,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Forian has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 10,485 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $40,996.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,599.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Forian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter worth $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Forian by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

