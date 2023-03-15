Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.09

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.09 and traded as high as $28.61. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 225,387 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Insider Activity

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

